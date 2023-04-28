Twitter Blue Ticks May Come and Go, but Here Are 5 Ways To Know Who's Legit

Shortly after President Murmu announced her candidature for the presidential elections in 2022, three Twitter users started impersonating Murmu who did not have a verified handle at the time.

WebQoof, the fact-checking unit of The Quint, was able to show that the impersonator accounts did not belong to President Murmu.

It was able to prove this through a combination of steps that essentially involved matching Twitter IDs as well as scanning replies and tweets for inconsistencies. You can read the full fact-check here.

While fact-checkers may use a slightly sophisticated process, there are simpler steps whereby you could search for tweets sent to the account whose legitimacy is in question:

Step 1: Copy the username of the account

Step 2: Paste it in the search bar on Twitter in the format (to:username)

Step 3: Scan the replies for any inconsistencies in the username that you searched and the username that has appeared

Take this WebQoof fact-check of fake accounts posing as former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik – again, someone who doesn't have a verified handle. You can clearly see that searching for tweets sent to the username '@Satyapalmalik_' pulls up a tweet tagging '@Deepakpunia_'. Thus, the account is fake.