Fake Accounts Impersonating BJP President Candidate Droupadi Murmu Crop Up

The first account we checked used the handle '@DraupdiMurmuBJP' and had joined Twitter on September 2021. With over 31,800 followers, this account only showed nine tweets at the time of writing this article, with the oldest one thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a quote-tweet on 21 June.

It must be noted that the account's bio now states: "Draupadi Murmu is not on twitter. This is only a fan account. (sic)"

While the bio said that it was a "fan account", a tweet where the person thanked PM Modi was liked by over 45,000 people.