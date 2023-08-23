TVS Creon Electric Scooter To Be Launched Today: Check Specifications & Design

TVS has been teasing about its latest electric scooter and now the brand is ready to unveil its latest electric scooter in Dubai today, 23 August 2023. The e-scooter may be based on the TVS Creon Concept that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.

The latest teaser shows a close-up of the scooter that has the word ‘Xonic’ written on it, giving us a hint that the new scooter will likely be called Xonic. The teaser also showed the speedometer climbing, indicating that the scooter could have a top speed of 105 kmph and we can expect the range around the 100 km mark on a full charge.

Let's have a look at the expected specifications, price, design, features, and competitors of the TVS Creon Electric Scooter.