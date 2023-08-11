The TVS Motor company in collaboration with Marvel is all set to release the TVS Raider 125 Marvel Edition in India today on Friday, 11 August 2023 at 9:30 pm. The motorcycle is expected to be unveiled under the brand name "Super Squad" Edition.

According to the teaser image released by the company on its official Instagram handle, "The official unveiling of the TVS Raider and some exciting announcements in store between 9.30pm to 10pm on the 11th August on Star Sports (Hindi, Tamil) and Rooter App."

If reports are to be believed, the forthcoming TVS Raider 125 Marvel Edition will share similar features and specifications with the already available NTorq 125 scooter.

Let us check out the features and specs of the TVS Raider 125 Marvel Edition below.