TecQ is our weekly round-up of the technology storiesWhatsApp’s New Feature Lets You Scans QR Codes to Add ContactsWhatsApp’s latest beta version is giving users the option to add contacts by scanning QR codes.As per reports on WABetaInfo, the feature is available for both Android and iOS and can be accessed in the app’s settings menu. The option is available right beside your display picture.A QR code can also be revoked if you accidentally share the code with someone who you do not want to share your number with.Read the full story here.TikTok App Rating Increases to 1.6 Stars After Google IntervenesTikTok’s rating on the Google Play Store improved after the platform intervened and deleted some reviews of the app. The short video-sharing app which has over 1.5 billion downloads and over 800 million active users is facing a backlash because of the fallout from a face-off between a TikTok star and a YouTube influencer.The app’s ratings had dropped from 4.9 on the Google Play Store earlier this year to 1.2 stars and rose only after Google’s intervention.Users in India are giving the app a 1-star rating following a trend to #bantiktok on Twitter. On the Apple App Store it still has a respectable 4.8 rating at the moment.Read the full story here.MIT Researchers Downgrade Aarogya Setu App to One Star in ReviewAarogya Setu app, a contact tracking application developed by the government of India suffered another setback as researchers at the MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) downgraded the app rating to one star out of five in its in-house review. Researchers had earlier given it 2 out of 5 in their review.According to a report in The Times of India, the app lost more points on the parameters of “data minimisation” which means the app is collecting more data than needed for the app to work.As per the review, it lost points on parameters related to limitations on data usage, voluntary use, and transparency.Read more here.Lockdown 4.0: Flipkart, Amazon Resume Sale of Non-Essential GoodsLockdown 4.0 has come as a respite for e-commerce platforms and other businesses in India as the Indian government has allowed the sale and delivery of non-essential goods in the country, including in Red Zones.The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued fresh guidelines on services resuming in all three zones in the fourth phase of lockdown.This means that electronic items, sporting goods, household furniture, etc can now be ordered on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, and Snapdeal.Read the full story here.Google Won’t Charge Retailers For Selling Items on its PlatformIn an attempt to ease the crumbling pressure on businesses, Google has announced that it will let retailers list products on its Shopping platform without any additional charges.This means that retailers won’t have to pay any premium to Google for hosting its products on the American tech giant’s shopping tab.Google president of commerce Bill Ready said in a company blogpost that starting next week all search results in the Shopping section of the website will mostly host free product listings.Google still plans to charge companies for promoted products and top placement requests.Read the full story here.