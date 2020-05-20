In an attempt to ease the crumbling pressure on businesses, Google has announced that it will let retailers list products on its Shopping platform without any additional charges.This means that retailers won’t have to pay any premium to Google for hosting its products on the American tech giant’s shopping tab.Google president of commerce Bill Ready said in a company blogpost that starting next week all search results in the Shopping section of the website will mostly host free product listings.Google still plans to charge companies for promoted products and top placement requests.Retail Inflation Eases to 5.91% in MarchBeginning next week, search results on the Google Shopping tab will consist primarily of free listings, helping merchants better connect with consumers, regardless of whether they advertise on Google. Bill Ready, President, Google CommerceThe free listings program will roll out in the US by the end of the month and there are plans for the company to roll out this feature globally by the end of the year.Ready says that the company has been working on releasing this model for a while now but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it has decided to push the release to an earlier date to help boost sales.Google’s Latest Bet to Woo Internet Users in India – e-ShoppingTo help make transactions easier Google has also announced a partnership with PayPal so that customers can link their PayPal accounts with their shopping profile to carry out transactions smoothly.Google has released its Shopping platform in India two years ago with an aim to support the retail ecosystem. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.