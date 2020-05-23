WhatsApp’s latest beta version is giving users the option to add contacts by scanning QR codes.As per reports on WABetaInfo, the feature is available for both Android and iOS and can be accessed in the app’s Settings menu. The option is available right beside your display picture.A QR code can also be revoked if you accidentally share the code with someone who you do not want to share your number with. And you can do this an unlimited number of times.WhatsApp Forwards Can Be Checked For Fake News Using This BotAt the moment the feature lets you create a contact in the phone’s address book. What is a bit of an inconvenience is that you will have to manually search for the contact in your WhatsApp contact list to send them a WhatsApp message.You Can Now Add More People to Your Group Video Calls on WhatsAppThe QR code method is a convenient way of adding someone to your list when they are present in front of you but it is still difficult if you want to carry out this process online.Currently, the feature is only available to users who had enrolled for WhatsApp’s Beta program. It will be rolled out soon in the full version. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.