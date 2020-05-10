TecQ is our weekly round-up of the technology storiesPUBG 0.18.0 Update: New Guns, Changes to Miramar Map and MoreAfter weeks of speculation and teasers, the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update was finally released on Tuesday, 5 May, with major updates to the maps in the highly popular game.The biggest feature of this 0.18.0 update is the change to the PUBG Mobile’s Miramar map. The map now features new landscapes, housing areas roads, and resources. There are also new weapons, UI changes, new currency, and skins, added with the latest update.Additionally, the 0.18.0 update brings the new Royale Pass Season 13, which will be available from 13 May.Read more about the story here.Aarogya Setu Security Issue Exposed PMO, MHA Employee Data: HackerFrench cybersecurity expert and hacker under the alias “Elliot Alderson” on Twitter claimed on Wednesday, 6 May, that a security vulnerability in the app allows an attacker to “know who is infected, unwell, made a self-assessment in the area of his choice.”Alderson’s claim that the app is allegedly exposing sensitive health data of millions of Indian citizens comes hours after Electronics & IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad as well as the Aarogya Setu team denied the existence of security issues on the app.Read more here.Amid Lockdown, Sale & Manufacturing of Smartphones Resumes in IndiaThe Indian smartphone industry is currently struggling as the sale and manufacturing of smartphones had been put on hold in the country for the past couple of weeks.Nevertheless, as a solution, the government of India has eased some of the norms for businesses to carry out operations. This includes the sale and manufacturing of smartphones which is now permissible in certain safe zones.Major smartphone brands like Samsung, Oppo among others have started the sale of smartphone and some have even started their manufacturing units.Read more about the story here.How Can You Monitor Your Child’s Social Media Activity?The world is now in a 6-inch device in the palm of your hands. Children as young as 10 have their own smartphones.There are apps that parents can install on their children's phones to restrict access to certain sites, control app usage, and set screen time remotely. However, it is quite difficult to monitor conversations, privacy issues aside.The latest "Bois Locker Room" controversy, which erupted after a few male students of some Delhi-NCR schools were found objectifying and threatening fellow female students in an online chat group, has brought to light the need for parental controls.Read more about the story here.US-Based Company Vista to Buy Stake in Jio Worth Rs 11,367 CrReliance Industries Limited and Jio Platforms Limited on Friday announced that Vista Equity Partners will invest Rs 11,367 crore into Jio Platforms. This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.Vista's investment will translate into a 2.32 percent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis, making Vista the largest investor in Jio Platforms behind Reliance Industries and Facebook.Jio Platforms has now raised Rs 60,596.37 crore from leading technology investors in less than three weeks.Read more about the story here. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.