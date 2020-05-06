After weeks of speculation and teasers, the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update was finally released on Tuesday, 5 May, with major updates to the maps in the highly popular game.The biggest feature of this 0.18.0 update is the change to the PUBG Mobile’s Miramar map. The map now features new landscapes, housing areas roads, and resources. There are also new weapons, UI changes, new currency, and skins, added with the latest update.Additionally, the 0.18.0 update brings the new Royale Pass Season 13, which will be available from 13 May.PUBG Mobile Miramar UpdatesThe PUBG developers have added two new areas called Oasis and Urban Ruins to the PUBG Miramar Map. There is a new race track on the map along with a new vehicle called Golden Mirado. This vehicle only spawns in one location of the map. Vending machines are another addition that allows players to collect Energy Drinks and Painkillers.Other additions to Miramar include Lingering Sandstorm Effects that bring random sandstorms to the map, new achievements, special events, and a new main menu theme.PUBG Adds Bots to Bridge Gap Between Pro and New Users on Xbox, PSOther Updates and AdditionsThe 0.18.0 update for PUBG Mobile brings a new results screen UI and a new currency called ‘AG (AceGold) currency', which replaces all Silver rewards. New fire modes for the P90 SMG, with a single shot, burst, or fully automatic shots have also been added.Almost all weapons can now be equipped with new canted sights. PUBG Mobile states it has made several bug fixes to the game as well. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)