TecQ is our weekly round-up of stories from the technology industry.Facebook-Jio Deal: How Is It Going to Shake Up The Indian Market?Yes, it's official. Facebook has bought a 9.99 percent stake in Reliance Jio for $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore), which makes it the largest investment for a minority stake by a tech company anywhere in the world.But what does it mean for both companies? How is this partnership going to help Indians and more importantly what does it mean to users? Let's dive into this.Watch the video here.Facebook Launches Messenger Rooms Video Calling App to Rival ZoomFacebook on Friday announced the arrival of Messenger Rooms, a new video-calling feature that allows up to 50 people to be on the same video call at the same time.The arrival of Messenger Rooms is a clear indicator that Facebook is worried about the popularity of Zoom and the recent surge in video calling apps as huge parts of the world are under lockdown.Messenger Rooms is in direct competition to Zoom, and Houseparty, both of which have seen their user base rise exponentially.Read the full story here.Here Are Simple Ways You Can Secure Your Video Conferencing AppsPeople may not be at their offices but they sure have found ways to stay connected via video conferencing apps. Most of these apps are free, which has attracted a lot of users as well as hackers.Security concerns have been looming large on apps like Zoom which even the Ministry of Home Affairs has deemed as "not safe". But since we don't have many options here are some steps you can take to make sure your video chat apps are secured.Read the full story here.Fortnite Finally Makes its Way to the Google Play StoreAfter 18 months of being available for users, Epic Games has made its popular Battle Royale game Fortnite officially available for Android as the game makes its debut on the Google Play Store.Epic announced that it was making the game available on the Play Store, which means that people can now download it without having to sideload it from Epic's website.Epic's decision to keep Fortnite out of the Play Store and as a separate app downloadable from their website was to circumvent Google's policies regarding the 30 percent commission that Google receives from all in-app purchases.Read the full story here.PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Coming Soon: Here's What to ExpectPUBG Mobile is all set to roll out another update scheduled to be released on 24 April. The new update brings with it a host of features namely a new map, a vending machine for supplies, and a Jungle Adventure Guide Mode.You can expect the 0.18.0 update to be around 2 GB in size and it is also expected that the game will bring the new Miramar 2.0 map with this update.The new version of the Miramar map is set to introduce some cool features like a racing ramp, a water city, the Golden Mirado car, and vending machines where you'll be able to get supplies like pain killers, medical packs and more.Read the full story here.