PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Coming Soon: Here’s What to Expect
PUBG Mobile is all set to roll out another update scheduled to be released on 24 April. The new update brings with it a host of features namely a new map, a vending machine for supplies and a Jungle Adventure Guide Mode.
You can expect the 0.18.0 update to be around 2GB in size and it is also expected that the game will bring the new Miramar 2.0 map with this update.
The new version of the Miramar map is set to introduce some cool features like a racing ramp, a water city, the Golden Mirado car and vending machines where you’ll be able to get supplies like pain killers, medical packs and more.
PUBG has finally decided to add the Safety Scramble mode to the game which is similar to the Blue Hole mode in the PC version. In this mode, there will be a secondary blue zone within the safe zone which will prevent players camping in the centre of the safe zone as the inner blue zone will also decrease the player’s health.
Being closer to the inner blue zone will always be an advantage as it will convert to a safe zone as soon as the timer resets.
The PUBG 0.18.0 update will also introduce changes to the existing Sanhok map where it is adding a new mode called Jungle Adventure Guide. We’ll get to know more about this mode when the update is rolled out.
The new update will also bring with it a new results screen and an update training mode.
