Here Are Simple Ways You Can Secure Your Video Conferencing Apps
People may not be at their offices but they sure have found ways to stay connected via video conferencing apps. Most of these apps are free which has attracted a lot of users as well as hackers.
Security concerns have been looming large on apps like Zoom which even the Ministry of Home Affairs has deemed as “not safe”. But since we don’t have many options here are some steps you can take to make sure your video chat apps are secured.
Update to Latest Patch
Make sure your video conferencing app is running on its latest firmware version. This ensures that it is up to date with all of the latest security features. You can find what version is running on your app by searching the app’s settings.
Apps like Zoom have a support section on their website that tells how you can download the latest version.
Ensure Meetings Are Password Protected
Make sure that all your meetings are password protected. This way you can make sure that outsiders don’t crash your party. Lately, we have seen a lot of reports of hackers “zoom bombing” meetings with pornographic content.
Where Zoom has made passwords mandatory, Microsoft Teams allows multi-factor authentication for extra security. In fact, most video conferencing apps allow password protection for meetings.
Don’t Share Meeting ID & Info on Public Platform
Do not post your meeting IDs and passwords on public platforms and also make sure the people you are sharing the credentials with also don’t divulge the same.
Use Host Controls to Your Advantage
Most of the video chat apps offer host controls where as the host of the meeting you get to control what goes on. Zoom gives you the option to lock your meeting that makes sure no one else can join even if they have the meeting ID. You can lock by clicking the lock option in the Participant window.
You also need to make sure that you disable the share screen option for others in the app. A similar option is available on Microsoft Teams and Google Meet.
Use Waiting Rooms & Lobbies
Most of the video chat apps have waiting rooms and lobbies which allows the host to have a look at who is wanting to be a part of the meeting. This is a good way to ensure that someone who doesn’t belong in the meeting stays outside.
Avoid File Transfer Features
You should avoid sending files and photos on these video apps as there may be hackers who might gain access to those files as some of these apps don’t offer end-to-end-encryption.
Video chat apps like FaceTime are safer as they come with end to end encryption or E2EE for videos but Zoom and Microsoft Teams only have E2EE for texts.
A degree of video call etiquette should always be exercised like putting your microphone on mute when you’re not speaking. You can also turn off the video on these apps if your voice will suffice. The host also has the option to mute everyone in a meeting.
Basic steps like these can ensure you have a secure experience while making conference calls.