Happy New Year 2023 WhatsApp Stickers: How to Download and Send New Year Wishes
Follow the steps to create stickers on WhatsApp with your pictures and send it to your loved ones on New year 2023
We all are getting ready to celebrate new year's eve with a bang and there's no doubt that the wishes and cards have changed into new year's messages sent on WhatsApp and Instagram. Everything has become digital and so have our wishes and greetings.
Thus, we are here with the the steps to download and send WhatsApp stickers to friends and family on this new year 2023. Thus, this New Year, you can use the popular online platform WhatsApp to exchange New Year 2023 wishes with your loved ones.
WhatsApp keeps working on its features and updates to keep the users on top their game, thus, they have recently introduced a new feature through which users can send WhatsApp New Year 2023 wishes and stickers to their loved ones. This feature of WhatsApp Stickers can be used by both Android and iOS users. Earlier the sticker feature was available on other messaging apps like Messenger, WeChat, etc.
The users must know that there are only 12 default WhatsApp Stickers pack available on the app and they can go to the Google Play Store to download or create their own stickers.
Here are the steps to help you turn your images into Stickers to create your own New Year 2023 stickers:
Steps to Create and Download New Year Stickers on WhatsApp
1) You need to update your WhatsApp with the latest version.
2) Then visit the Google Play Store and download ‘Sticker maker for WhatsApp’ app.
3) You can install the app on your smartphone and click on “Create a new sticker pack.”
4) When you click on the new list option, you will be redirected to a new page and you will find an empty stickers tray.
5) You will have to click and add the stickers pack’s icon.
6) When you click on the empty tray, the system will ask you to take a photo or import a photo from your gallery.
7) After you select or click a photo, it will be uploaded on a separate image editor tool which is part of the same app.
8) You can crop and adjust the image as you wish and then save it.
9) After your sticker's pack is ready, you can tap on the Publish Sticker Pack option.
10) Then the system will ask you to add these stickers to your WhatsApp account and accept.
11) Now your customised stickers are ready to be sent to your WhatsApp contacts on New year 2023.
