Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Date and Features Leaked; Check Details Here

Samsung's Galaxy S25 series launch date may be coming sooner than expected. A leaked promotional survey suggests that the South Korean tech giant could unveil its new flagship lineup as early as 5 January 2025. This would be a departure from Samsung's typical launch schedule, which usually places the event in late January or February.

The leaked survey, discovered by XDA user IMEI Pham, offers a 10 percent discount on the 2025 Galaxy S series to users who complete the survey on 5 January. This discount, along with the survey's timing, strongly hints at a 5 January announcement for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.