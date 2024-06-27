Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024: Date, Live Streaming, and What to Expect?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024: Tech giant Samsung is all set to hold second Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event this year on 10 July 2024. The first Galaxy Unpacked Event took place in January 2024. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event will be hosted in Paris, France. As of now it is confirmed that the company will unveil Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. In addition, some other products that are anticipated to be launched in the event are Galaxy Watch 7 series, tab S10 series, Galaxy Buds 3 series, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the Galaxy Ring.

The forthcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will arrive as successors to the already available Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. 'On 10 July, Samsung Electronics will host Galaxy Unpacked in Paris - where the iconic cultural nexus and trend epicenter becomes the perfect backdrop for the rollout of our latest cutting-edge innovations', says Samsung.