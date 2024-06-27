ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024: Date, Live Streaming, and What to Expect?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event is scheduled to take place on 10 July 2024 at 6:30 pm IST in Paris, France.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Hindi Female

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024: Tech giant Samsung is all set to hold second Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event this year on 10 July 2024. The first Galaxy Unpacked Event took place in January 2024. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event will be hosted in Paris, France. As of now it is confirmed that the company will unveil Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. In addition, some other products that are anticipated to be launched in the event are Galaxy Watch 7 series, tab S10 series, Galaxy Buds 3 series, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the Galaxy Ring.

The forthcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will arrive as successors to the already available Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. 'On 10 July, Samsung Electronics will host Galaxy Unpacked in Paris - where the iconic cultural nexus and trend epicenter becomes the perfect backdrop for the rollout of our latest cutting-edge innovations', says Samsung.

When is the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024?

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 will take place on 10 July.

At What Time Will the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 Start?

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 will begin at 3 pm CEST (6:30 pm IST), 6 am PDT, and 9 am EDT.

Where Will the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 Take Place?

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 will be held in Paris.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024: What to Expect

Following products are expected to be launched at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024.

  • Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6

  • Galaxy Watch 7 Series

  • Tab S10 series

  • Galaxy Buds 3 Series

  • Galaxy Watch Ultra

  • Galaxy Ring

  • Galaxy AI

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024: When and Where to Watch the Live Streaming?

The live streaming of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 will be available on the following.

Official website of Samsung

Samsung Newsroom

Official YouTube Channel of Samsung

