Samsung Galaxy A06 Launched in India: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

The Samsung Galaxy A06 was launched in India on 4 September 2024. It has a very similar look to the Galaxy A05 with a pinstriped finish and a key island bump on the right edge that houses the power and volume buttons.

The Galaxy A06 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor and a 6.7-inch HD+ screen. It supports 25W wired fast charging and has a 5,000mAh battery. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The handset was unveiled in Vietnam last month. In India, the Samsung Galaxy A06 is offered in Black, Gold, and Light Blue color options. It is available for purchase via the Samsung India website. Let us check more details below.