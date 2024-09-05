Samsung Galaxy A06 Launched in India: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

The Samsung Galaxy A06 was launched in India on 4 September 2024. It has a very similar look to the Galaxy A05 with a pinstriped finish and a key island bump on the right edge that houses the power and volume buttons.
The Galaxy A06 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor and a 6.7-inch HD+ screen. The screen is powered by a 6.7-inch HD+ screen. It supports 25W wired fast charging and has a 5,000mAh battery. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The handset was unveiled in Vietnam last month. In India, the Samsung Galaxy A06 is offered in Black, Gold, and Light Blue color options. It is available for purchase via the Samsung India website. Let us check more details below.
Samsung Galaxy A06 Launch Date in India
Samsung Galaxy A06 was launched in India on 4 September 2024.
Samsung Galaxy A06 Price in India
The price of the Galaxy A06 in India starts at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option and the 4GB + 128GB variant is listed at Rs 11,499.
Galaxy A06: Features and Specifications
The Galaxy A06 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor and a 6.7-inch HD+ screen. It flaunts a 6.7-inch HD+ screen. The smartphone supports 25W wired fast charging and has a 5,000mAh battery.
The Galaxy A06 has a dual rear camera system with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor that is paired with an LED flash unit.
The front-facing camera of the phone has an 8-megapixel sensor. The phone also has a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. It supports dual 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Galaxy A06 also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The handset supports expanded storage to up to 1TB via a microSD card. It ships with Android 14-based One UI 6.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)