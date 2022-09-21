Redmi K60 Likely To Come With Dynamic Island-Like Feature: Check Details Here
Apple's Dynamic Island-like feature can be seen in Redmi K60, know details here.
The Redmi K60 is likely to launch with a new Dynamic Island feature. We have seen this feature on the new iPhones. A user on Weibo requested the popular company, Xiaomi, to reveal the Redmi K60 with the Smart Island feature. The company's China President Lu Weibing asked people if they need this feature. In response, a lot of users said that they would like to see a similar type of feature on Xiaomi phones. However, many objected to this implementation.
Currently, we are not sure if the Smart Island feature will arrive on the Redmi K60. We can expect something similar to arrive on Android phones in the future. It is important to note that certain MIUI developers are testing the Dynamic Island feature for music controls and notifications. Therefore, we can expect the feature on Android phones.
Apple has introduced its iPhone 14 Pro models with a new Dynamic Island design. The Pro models also have a black pill-shaped cut-out design on the front. The company has smartly blended it with UI elements to make better utilisation of the upper space.
Dynamic Island Feature: Uses
With the help of the Dynamic Island feature, one can check Apple Pay transaction details, charging status, battery percentage, and Face ID unlocking alert.
One can also check NFC interaction, privacy indicators when the microphone or camera is on, AirDrop file transfer alert, Airplane mode or data alerts, and more.
The introduction of the Dynamic Island feature on Android phones is nothing new. In the past, many Android manufacturers have copied the design of an iPhone.
The new Dynamic Island feature is useful and cool so it is expected to come on many Android phones in the upcoming months if the demand increases. It is important to note that the feature was recently spotted on Xiaomi’s MIUI Themes store.
This indicates that people might first witness the Dynamic Island-like feature on Xiaomi phones. It is likely that the Redmi K60 might launch with the Dynamic Island feature.
To know more, one has to keep a close eye on the website of the company. Xiaomi might make important announcements regarding this soon for interested buyers.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.