Realme GT 5 Launch Date: Check the Expected Specifications & Design

Realme has announced the launch date for its new smartphone- Realme GT 5 and it is all set to be launched on 28 August in China. The Realme Buds Air 5 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will also be launched the same day.
Ahead of the official launch, a tipster has posted a few details about the handset, informing about its design. The Realme GT 5 is seen featuring a slightly curved display with a hole-punch cutout at the center.
Realme announced the Realme GT 5 unveiling date in China as a part of the company's fifth-anniversary celebrations. The launch event will begin at 2:00 PM local time (11:30 PM IST). Let's have a look at the specifications, design, and more details about the Realme GT 5.
Realme GT 5: Design & Specifications,
A tipster showcased the design of the Realme GT 5 from the front which showed a slightly curved display with a hole-punch design and thin bezels.
The smartphone will also feature a microphone, SIM tray, speaker grille, and USB Type-C port at the bottom of the device.
It will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 24GB of onboard memory.
The Realme GT 5 will offer 240W fast charging support.
It runs on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 24GB RAM.
The Realme GT 5 is a successor to the Realme GT and features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate
The Realme GT 5 may flaunt a triple rear camera setup like Realme GT 3 which has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)