Realme 11 5G To Be Launched In India Soon; Check Leaked & Teased Specifications

Realme released the teaser for the launch of the Realme 11 5G smartphone on Tuesday, August 9. The smartphone will be introduced to Indian buyers soon though the launch date has not been confirmed.
Though the RAM and storage configurations of the smartphone have been leaked online. The smartphone will be available in two storage and will be powered by Dimensity 6020 5G SoC. The company introduced the Realme 11 Pro models in India two months ago and the Realme 11 5G debuted in selective global markets in July. Let's have a look at the leaked and expected specs and features of the smartphone.
Realme 11 5G: Expected Specs, Price & Features
The smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset under the hood.
The teaser was released via a tweet and it carries the tagline ‘Double Leap revolution'.
The handset may come with a huge circular camera module as seen in the image.
According to a report by 91Mobiles, the RAM and storage configuration of the Indian variant of Realme 11 5G would be in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options.
It is said to come in Glory Gold and Glory Black color options.
Realme 11 5G was launched in China with a starting price tag of roughly Rs. 18,000 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model.
Later, it was launched in Thailand for roughly Rs. 23,400 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.
The Chinese variant of Realme 11 5G comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate.
It is powered by an octa-core 7nm based MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G SoC along with a Mali-G57 GPU and 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
The global variant of the smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset under the hood.
Realme 11 5G has a dual rear camera unit with a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B40 sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor.
The handset has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor for selfies and video calls.
The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and is supported by 33W fast charging
