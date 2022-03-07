Realme C35 Launch in India: Launch Date, Time, Price and Features
Realme C35 Launch in India: Everything you need to know about the brand new smartphone.
Realme is ready to launch the Realme C35 smartphone and a few other devices in India on Monday, 7 March 2022.
The company had made an announcement about the launch of the Realme C35 smartphone in India on Twitter, a few days ago.
Along with the smartphone launch on 7 March 2022, Realme is also expected to release TechTechLife Watch S100 and Buds S100 a few days later, on 10 March 2022.
As per the Twitter announcement, Realme is expected to launch the Realme C35 smartphone in India, at 12:30 pm IST on 7 March 2022 in a virtual event on their official website.
Everybody should keep checking Realme's official website for the launch that will take place shortly. After the smartphone is revealed, it might be available for sale in Indian markets through Flipkart.
Realme C35 Launch in India: Specifications
Realme C35 is expected to have a 50 MP AI triple camera so that the users can experience detailed and exquisite images.
The smartphone will also be equipped with an FHD 6.6-inches screen. Realme C35 is the first phone that has this feature in the Realme C series line-up.
The Realme C35 smartphone is also the thinnest and the lightest in the Cseries range by Realme.
Realme C35 has an 8.1 mm build and a 187 g lightweight body. This smartphone by Realme is powered by a Unisoc T616 octa-core chipset.
It is also paired with 4 GB RAM plus 64 GB internal storage which expands up to 1TB with the help of the dedicated card slot.
Realme C35 has a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging via a USB Type C port.
Realme C35 Launch in India: Price Expectations
Realme has not made any official announcements about the price of Realme C35 in India. One needs to wait for the launch event on their official website to know about the exact price range.
The launch event will take place on 7 March 2022 at 12:30 p.m. IST. The company is expected to reveal the price then.
However, depending on the price of the Realme C35 smartphone in Thailand, which is THB 5,799, one can expect the price of the smartphone in India to be around Rs 13,350.
