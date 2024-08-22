Realme 13 Series Launch Date Confirmed: Expected Features and Specifications

Realme 13 series is confirmed to hit the Indian markets on 29 August 2024. The launch date of this budget-friendly smartphone series has been revealed by the company and along with it, the name and chipset of the phones have also been unveiled. Like its predecessor series, two handsets, including Realme 13 and Realme 13 Plus will be included in the upcoming Realme 13 series in India.
According to official teasers released by the company, the Realme 13 series will be powered by the MediaTek 7300 Energy processor. This is the same chipset that was used in the Oppo Reno 12 Pro launched last month. The processor is expected to deliver 30 percent more energy efficiency than its predecessor. Let us check further details below.
Realme 13 Series Launch Date in India
Realme 13 series will be launched in India on 29 August 2024 at 12 pm.
Realme 13 Series: Features and Specifications (Expected)
The teaser image of the Realme 13 shows a circular camera module that could have a triple camera setup. The Realme 13 and Realme 13+ are confirmed to feature a circular camera module that could accommodate a triple camera setup and flash light. Apart from this, the back of the phone could also be made of plastic instead of vegan leather.
The Realme 13 Pro series handsets, including Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ are the first phones in the company's new series. Earlier this month, the launch of the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ took place in India. Both the phones are powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G chipset and have a maximum brightness of 2000 nits.
The Realme 13 Pro Plus has a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony LYT-701 main sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT-600 3x periscope telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The Realme 13 Pro 5G has a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.
