Realme 13 Series Launch Date Confirmed: Expected Features and Specifications

Realme 13 series is confirmed to hit the Indian markets on 29 August 2024. The launch date of this budget-friendly smartphone series has been revealed by the company and along with it, the name and chipset of the phones have also been unveiled. Like its predecessor series, two handsets, including Realme 13 and Realme 13 Plus will be included in the upcoming Realme 13 series in India.

According to official teasers released by the company, the Realme 13 series will be powered by the MediaTek 7300 Energy processor. This is the same chipset that was used in the Oppo Reno 12 Pro launched last month. The processor is expected to deliver 30 percent more energy efficiency than its predecessor. Let us check further details below.