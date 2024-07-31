Realme 13 Pro Series Launched in India: Check Features, Specifications & Price

Tech giant Realme recently launched Realme 13 Pro series in India, including Realme 13 Pro 5G and Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G. Both the handsets made their debut in the country on Tuesday, 30 July 2024. These cutting-edge devices boast a unique design inspired by the renowned artist Claude Monet, along with significant camera upgrades that leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI). The new HYPERIMAGE+ architecture is at the heart of this innovation, promising an exceptional photographic experience.
The Realme 13 Pro is available in three color variants, including Monet Purple, Monet Gold, and Emerald Green while as the Realme 13 Pro Plus has been revealed in only two color options - Monet Purple and Monet Gold. The key features and specifications of the Realme 13 Pro series include Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G chipset, 6.7-inch AMOLED display, and more. Let us check details below.
Realme 13 Pro, Realme 13 Pro Plus Launch Date in India
Realme 13 Pro Series was launched in India on 30 July 2024.
Realme 13 Pro, Realme 13 Pro Plus: Sale and Availability in India
Realme 13 Pro Series will be available for sale in India from 6 August 2024 after 12 pm IST. Interested customers can purchase these devices on Flipkart, Realme.com, and other retail stores.
Realme 13 Pro, Realme 13 Pro Plus: Price in India
The Realme 13 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 26,999, but during the initial sale, it can be purchased at a special discounted price of Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G, on the other hand, carries an initial price tag of Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. During the sale, it can be purchased at a reduced price of Rs. 29,999.
Realme 13 Pro: Features and Specifications in India
Here is the list of features and specifications of Realme 13 Pro in India.
A 6.7 inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and local peak brightness of 2000nits.
Powered by Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2.
Available in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB storage variants.
5200mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOC charge.
For optics, the handset has 50MP Sony LYT-600 OIS Camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera, and 32MP Sony Selfie Camera.
Runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.
Other features include USB Type-C Port, Bluetooth 5.2, dual speakers, Optical fingerprint underscreen, and more.
Monet Purple, Monet Gold, and Emerald Green color options.
Realme 13 Pro Plus: Features and Specifications in India
Here is the list of features and specifications of Realme 13 Pro Plus in India.
6.7 inches OLED curved display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and local peak brightness of 2000nits.
Powered by Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2.
Available in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB storage variants.
5200mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charge.
The camera system includes 50MP Sony LYT-701 OIS camera with a resolution of 6144x8192; 8MP Ultra-Wide camera; and 32MP Sony Selfie camera.
Other features include USB Type-C Port, 5G + 5G dual mode, Bluetooth 5.2, Dual-mic noise cancellation, Optical fingerprint underscreen sensor, and more.
Runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.
Monet Purple and Monet Gold color variants.
