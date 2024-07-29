Poco M6 Plus Launching on 1 August: Expected Features, Specifications, and More

Poco M6 Plus Launch: The Xiaomi sub-brand Poco is all set to launch its new mid-range smartphone, the M6 Plus 5G, in India on 1 August 2024. The handset will be available for purchase on Flipkart and as per a teaser available on Amazon, the base model of the smartphone may be priced at Rs 14,999. However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding the exact price of Poco M6 Plus 5G in India. Poco M6 Plus 5G may arrive in India as a rebranded version of Redmi 13 5G, which was unveiled in the country earlier this month.
As per teasers released by the company, Poco M6 Plus boasts a sleek and stylish design, featuring a dual-tone finish on the back and flat edges. The phone has a centrally located hole punch cutout on the display to house the selfie shooter. Let us read in detail below about the key features and specifications of the forthcoming Poco M6 Plus 5G.
Poco M6 Plus Launch Date in India
Poco M6 Plus will be launched in India on Thursday, 1 August 2024.
Poco M6 Plus Price in India (Expected)
According to a listing page available on Amazon, Poco M6 Plus will be available in India at a price of Rs 14,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. However, the exact price details are yet to be confirmed by the company.
Poco M6 Plus Sale and Availability in India
It is confirmed that the Poco M6 Plus will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. However, the handset is also listed on Amazon and the site reveals that the smartphone will be available from 2 August 2024. It should be noted that there is no official information yet regarding the exact sale date of Poco M6 Plus 5G in India.
Poco M6 Plus: Features and Specifications (Expected)
The Poco M6 Plus 5G is expected to arrive with a sleek and stylish design, featuring a dual-tone finish on the back and flat edges. The handset flaunts a centrally located hole punch cutout on the display to house the selfie shooter. On the rear side, it sports a dual-camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 3x in-sensor zoom support. For capturing selfies and video calls, it has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.
Under the hood, the Poco M6 Plus 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device runs Android 14-based HyperOS and features a 6.79-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Poco M6 Plus 5G is backed by a 5,030mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS with AGPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.
The Poco M6 Plus 5G is expected to be a well-rounded mid-range smartphone with a focus on display quality, camera capabilities, and performance. It offers a compelling combination of features and specifications at an affordable price point, making it an attractive option for users looking for a reliable and capable daily driver.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
