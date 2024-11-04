Oppo Find X8 Mini Tipped to Launch Soon: Expected Features and Specifications

Oppo, fresh off the launch of its Find X8 and Find X8 Pro in China, is reportedly working on a new addition to the series. Tipster Digital Chat Station, citing sources on Weibo, suggests the company could launch the Oppo Find X8 Mini alongside the expected Find X8 Ultra in the coming months.
This new model, if it materializes, would likely be positioned as a competitor to Vivo's X200 Pro Mini, which debuted last month in China. The Vivo X200 Pro Mini features a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, and a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
In the camera department, the Vivo X200 Pro Mini boasts a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup (primary, ultrawide, and periscope telephoto) and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Additional features include up to 1TB of storage, a 5,700mAh battery with 90W wired and 30W wireless charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and Android 15 with OriginOS 5 on top.
While Oppo has not officially confirmed the existence of either the Find X8 Ultra or the Find X8 Mini, the tipster's track record suggests these rumors could hold weight. However, it's important to note that these are still unverified claims, and we should treat them with caution until Oppo provides official information.
Oppo Find X8 Mini: Expected Features and Specifications
A 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM.
A triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
A 5,700mAh battery with 90W wired and 30W wireless charging.
Runs on Android 15.
