Oppo Find X8 Mini Tipped to Launch Soon: Expected Features and Specifications

Oppo, fresh off the launch of its Find X8 and Find X8 Pro in China, is reportedly working on a new addition to the series. Tipster Digital Chat Station, citing sources on Weibo, suggests the company could launch the Oppo Find X8 Mini alongside the expected Find X8 Ultra in the coming months.

This new model, if it materializes, would likely be positioned as a competitor to Vivo's X200 Pro Mini, which debuted last month in China. The Vivo X200 Pro Mini features a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, and a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.