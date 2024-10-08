Vivo X200 Series Launching on 14 October: Expected Features and Specifications

Tech giant Vivo is set to launch its next flagship smartphone series, the Vivo X200, in China on 14 October 2024. The lineup is expected to include three models: the Vivo X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini, marking the introduction of a new 'Mini' variant to the series. While a global launch date remains unannounced, Vivo is anticipated to follow suit soon after the Chinese release, potentially bringing the X200 series to India early next year.
Leaks and official teasers have revealed key details about the upcoming devices. The Vivo X200 series is expected to be powered by MediaTek's unannounced flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9400, and run Android 15-based OriginOS 5 out of the box. Further details about the Vivo X200 series, including pricing and availability information, will be revealed during the launch event.
Vivo X200 Series Launch Date
Vivo X200 Series will be launched in China on 14 October 2024.
Vivo X200 Series: Features and Specifications (Expected)
Design renders surfaced on Weibo showcase a flat, micro-curved display for the Vivo X200, replacing the curved displays of previous models. The device will feature thin bezels with antenna bands running along the sides and will be available in Blue and White color options.
The Vivo X200 Pro and X200 Pro Mini are expected to share a similar design, featuring a large circular camera module on the rear and flat edges. The Pro and Pro Mini models are anticipated to be available in a wider range of colors, including White, Titanium, Blue, and Black for the X200 Pro, and White, Green, Pink, and Black for the X200 Pro Mini.
Display specifications vary across the models. The Vivo X200 Pro Mini is expected to feature a compact 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro could sport larger 6.7 or 6.8-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO micro-curved displays.
Camera capabilities are also expected to differ between the models. The Vivo X200 Pro Mini could house a 50MP Sony LYT-818 main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a Zeiss 200MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x zoom. Similar camera specs are anticipated for the X200 and Pro models, with certain differences in features.
Battery capacities also vary, with the Vivo X200 Pro Mini expected to pack a 5,700mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The standard X200 is rumored to house a 5,800mAh battery, while the Pro model could boast a larger 6,000mAh battery. The Vivo X200 and Pro Mini are expected to have an IP68 rating, while the Pro might have an IP69 rating.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).