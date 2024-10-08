Vivo X200 Series Launching on 14 October: Expected Features and Specifications

Tech giant Vivo is set to launch its next flagship smartphone series, the Vivo X200, in China on 14 October 2024. The lineup is expected to include three models: the Vivo X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini, marking the introduction of a new 'Mini' variant to the series. While a global launch date remains unannounced, Vivo is anticipated to follow suit soon after the Chinese release, potentially bringing the X200 series to India early next year.

Leaks and official teasers have revealed key details about the upcoming devices. The Vivo X200 series is expected to be powered by MediaTek's unannounced flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9400, and run Android 15-based OriginOS 5 out of the box. Further details about the Vivo X200 series, including pricing and availability information, will be revealed during the launch event.