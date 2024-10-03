Oppo Find X8 Series Launch Imminent: Expected Features and Specifications

Oppo is gearing up for the launch of its Find X8 series in India and other global markets, with the base model recently receiving certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). This marks the Chinese brand's return to the Indian flagship market after a four-year hiatus. The company is expected to launch two models in the series, including the Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro.

While the launch date and pricing details have not been confirmed by the company yet, an Oppo executive revealed some insights about the Find X8 on Weibo. The device will feature a flat-screen with minimal bezels, a metal frame, and a slimmer and lighter build compared to its predecessor. It will support 50W wireless magnetic charging and include a compatible case.

Let us read more details below.