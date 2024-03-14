OpenAI Sora To Be Available for Public Soon; Create One-Minute Videos From Text

OpenAI has officially confirmed that its brand-new text-to-video generator platform, Sora, will be available to the public soon. The company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Mira Murati announced in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that Sora will make its debut in 2024, possibly within the next few months. Interested users are requested to stay alert and go through the latest announcements if they want to use the text-to-video generator AI tool. All the important details are stated online.

According to the latest official details, Sora was introduced by OpenAI in February 2024. This AI tool can produce lifelike scenes based on context prompts. Earlier, the tool was limited to visual artists, designers, and filmmakers, however, now the company has announced that it will be available for public use. Stay alert to know all the important updates.