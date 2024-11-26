OnePlus Watch 3 Tipped to Launch Soon: What to Expect?

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus Watch 3 alongside the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R globally, according to tipster Yogesh Brar. While the company has not confirmed the launch timeline for any of these devices, the tipster suggests they will be introduced together.

The launch strategy differs from OnePlus's usual pattern of releasing its flagship number series in China in December and then India in January. The company expedited the OnePlus 13 launch in China to October this year, capitalizing on the buzz surrounding the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which boasts an impressive AnTuTu score of 3.18 million.