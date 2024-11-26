OnePlus Watch 3 Tipped to Launch Soon: What to Expect?

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus Watch 3 alongside the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R globally, according to tipster Yogesh Brar. While the company has not confirmed the launch timeline for any of these devices, the tipster suggests they will be introduced together.
The launch strategy differs from OnePlus's usual pattern of releasing its flagship number series in China in December and then India in January. The company expedited the OnePlus 13 launch in China to October this year, capitalizing on the buzz surrounding the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which boasts an impressive AnTuTu score of 3.18 million.
The OnePlus Watch 2, unlike its predecessor, was not launched alongside the OnePlus 12 series earlier this year. Instead, it debuted at MWC 2024 in late February.
While the specifications of the OnePlus 13 series for India remain unannounced, the Chinese variant offers a glimpse of what to expect. The flagship device boasts a 6.82-inch BOE X2 2K+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and a DisplayMate A++ rating.
OnePlus Watch 3: Features and Specifications (Expected)
OnePlus Watch 3 may be launched in February 2025. No details about the Specifications and features of the smartwatch are known yet. It is anticipated to be equipped with major upgrades over the already available OnePlus Watch 2.
OnePlus Watch 2 boasts a 1.43-inch 60Hz round AMOLED display with a 2.5D sapphire crystal screen, a Snapdragon W5 SoC paired with a BES2700 chipset, and a 500mAh battery. The device runs Wear OS on top of the Snapdragon processor and RTOS on the BES2700 chipset, enabling a claimed 100 hours of usage time in Smart Mode and up to 12 days in Power Saver mode.
The OnePlus Watch 2 features a military-grade MIL-STD-810H build, 5ATM water resistance, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It also supports 7.5W VOOC fast charging, promising up to 48 hours of battery life with heavy usage. The watch was launched in India for Rs. 24,999.
