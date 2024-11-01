OnePlus 13 Launched: Check Full List of Key Features and Specifications

OnePlus launched its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, in China on Thursday, 31 November 2024. The device boasts several impressive features, including Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 24GB of RAM, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup tuned by Hasselblad.

The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with an Adreno 830 GPU and up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Storage options include up to 1TB of UFS 4.0, which is not expandable via a microSD card.