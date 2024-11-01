OnePlus 13 Launched: Check Full List of Key Features and Specifications

OnePlus launched its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, in China on Thursday, 31 November 2024. The device boasts several impressive features, including Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 24GB of RAM, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup tuned by Hasselblad.
The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with an Adreno 830 GPU and up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Storage options include up to 1TB of UFS 4.0, which is not expandable via a microSD card.
The rear camera setup consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and an f/1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS and an f/2.6 aperture. The telephoto camera offers 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and up to 120x digital zoom. The front houses a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture.
The OnePlus 13 runs on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, in China. The global model is expected to launch with OxygenOS 15. Other features include dual stereo speakers, four microphones, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port. The device also houses a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.
The OnePlus 13 is available in Blue (leather), Obsidian (glass), and White (glass) colour options. The base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 53,100), while the top-of-the-line model with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage will sell for CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,900).
OnePlus 13 Launch Date
OnePlus 13 was launched in China on 31 October 2024. India launch date is yet to be confirmed.
OnePlus 13 Price
The base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 53,100), while the top-of-the-line model with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage will sell for CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,900).
OnePlus 13: Sale and Availability
Pre-orders for the smartphone are now open in China, with sales commencing on 1 November 2024. OnePlus is also expected to launch the smartphone globally, including in India.
OnePlus 13: Key Features and Specifications
A 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.
Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with an Adreno 830 GPU and up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM.
The camera system includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. A 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.
ColorOS 15, based on Android 15.
Dual stereo speakers and four microphones.
5G connectivity.
Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 5.4
NFC
USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port
A 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)