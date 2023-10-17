ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

OnePlus Open Launch: Know Price, Sale Date, Design & Features

Check the detailed features, launch date, price in India, and design of the new OnePlus Open phone

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech News
2 min read
OnePlus is all set to launch the first foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open in the Indian and global market. OnePlus is most likely expected to launch the smartphone in India later this week. This phone is manufactured in partnership with the brand’s parent company, OPPO. The company will also unveil the same phone under the name of OPPO Find N3 in selected regions.

Before the launch of the phone, have a closer look at the device’s display, crease, and features of the phone.

OnePlus Open Phone: Design, Features, & Specs

  • OnePlus provided an opportunity to the YouTuber Michael Fisher for a factory tour in Shenzhen, China during the manufacture of the OnePlus Open foldable phone.

  • The video revealed various details about the device including the phone’s durability. The phone can be expected to come with a better, shallower crease than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Google’s Pixel Fold.

  • The phone had an almost invisible crease that was also seen on past OPPO Find N series foldables.

  • The new phone is now powered by a hinge with just 69 parts which was earlier 100 on the OPPO Find N2.

  • Lighter alloys are being used to make the phone to make the phone 13 grams light.

  • The phones also used durability tests like drop, twist, and bend tests to pass before entering production.

  • The IP rating of the phone has not been revealed yet and the OnePlus Open will come with some sort of protection against water which was shown getting blasted with liquid in a series of waterproofing tests.

  • OnePlus Open will be launched globally in India at a Mumbai launch event on 19 October. The phone could compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in terms of pricing.

  • It will be one of the most expensive OnePlus smartphones to date. OnePlus will have pop-ups in various cities across India to showcase the device soon.

OnePlus 

