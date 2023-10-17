OnePlus Open Launch: Know Price, Sale Date, Design & Features

OnePlus is all set to launch the first foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open in the Indian and global market. OnePlus is most likely expected to launch the smartphone in India later this week. This phone is manufactured in partnership with the brand’s parent company, OPPO. The company will also unveil the same phone under the name of OPPO Find N3 in selected regions.

Before the launch of the phone, have a closer look at the device’s display, crease, and features of the phone.