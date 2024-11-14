OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro May Arrive Soon: Check Leaked Features & Specifications

The OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro are expected to launch soon, with the former likely to go global as the OnePlus 13R. A new leak by tipster Smart Pikachu on Weibo, as shared by GizmoChina, reveals details about the design, RAM, and battery capacity of the upcoming smartphones.

The OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are expected to feature a redesigned back panel similar to the OnePlus 13, with a circular camera module that sits flush against the phone's back. The OnePlus 13's camera module has been redesigned, removing the steel plate at the back. The OnePlus Ace 5 is expected to feature a metal middle frame and a ceramic body, similar to the OnePlus 13.