OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro May Arrive Soon: Check Leaked Features & Specifications

The OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro are expected to launch soon, with the former likely to go global as the OnePlus 13R. A new leak by tipster Smart Pikachu on Weibo, as shared by GizmoChina, reveals details about the design, RAM, and battery capacity of the upcoming smartphones.
The OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are expected to feature a redesigned back panel similar to the OnePlus 13, with a circular camera module that sits flush against the phone's back. The OnePlus 13's camera module has been redesigned, removing the steel plate at the back. The OnePlus Ace 5 is expected to feature a metal middle frame and a ceramic body, similar to the OnePlus 13.
The OnePlus Ace 5 is tipped to pack a large battery, with capacities ranging from 6,500mAh to 6,300mAh, a significant upgrade from the OnePlus Ace 5's 5,000mAh battery. The Ace 5 is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, while the Pro model is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite.
The OnePlus Ace 5 is expected to launch globally as the OnePlus 13R, while the Ace 5 Pro might remain exclusive to China, similar to previous generations. The global launch timeline for the OnePlus 13R is not yet known, but it is expected to launch in India early next year alongside the flagship OnePlus 13 series.
OnePlus Ace 5 Series Launch Date
The launch date of the OnePlus Ace 5 series has not been announced yet. Check this space regularly for the latest updates.
OnePlus Ace 5 Series: Features and Specifications (Leaked)
OnePlus Ace 5 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor while the pro variant may be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Elite.
A 1.5K OLED flat display from BOE (OnePlus Ace 5) and BOE X2 display (OnePlus Ace 5 Pro).
OnePlus Ace 5 may be equipped with a 6,500mAh while the pro variant may arrive with a 6,300mAh battery. Both the handsets will likely have 100W fast charging support.
The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro could feature a 50MP Sony IMX906 main camera and a 50MP ISOCELL JN1 telephoto sensor.
