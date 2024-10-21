OnePlus 13 Set for 31 October Launch: Check Key Features and Specifications

OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch date of its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, in China. The company will unveil the device on 31 October and has already released an image teasing the phone’s rear design.

The image reveals a circular camera module with a flash inside a matrix arrangement, Hasselblad branding, a flat metal frame, and an alert slider. OnePlus has also confirmed three color options for the OnePlus 13, including Obsidian Black, Blue Moment, and White Dew Morning Light.

OnePlus China head Louis Jie has stated that the OnePlus 13 will be the most powerful and versatile flagship phone in the company’s history. He also highlighted that the device will feature several industry firsts, including the second-generation BOE X2 screen and new Hasselblad imaging technology.