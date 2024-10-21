OnePlus 13 Set for 31 October Launch: Check Key Features and Specifications

OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch date of its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, in China. The company will unveil the device on 31 October and has already released an image teasing the phone’s rear design.
The image reveals a circular camera module with a flash inside a matrix arrangement, Hasselblad branding, a flat metal frame, and an alert slider. OnePlus has also confirmed three color options for the OnePlus 13, including Obsidian Black, Blue Moment, and White Dew Morning Light.
OnePlus China head Louis Jie has stated that the OnePlus 13 will be the most powerful and versatile flagship phone in the company’s history. He also highlighted that the device will feature several industry firsts, including the second-generation BOE X2 screen and new Hasselblad imaging technology.
OnePlus 13 Launch Date
OnePlus 13 will be launched in China on 31 October 2024. The India launch date has not been announced yet. Check this space regularly for the latest updates.
OnePlus 13: Features and Specifications
OnePlus revealed that the OnePlus 13 will feature a curved second-generation 2K BOE X2 screen with a self-developed display chip P2. The device is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite (8 Gen 4) SoC.
The handset will pack a 50MP LYT808 main camera + 50MP JN5 + LYT600 and 3X periscope telephoto camera. It will offer IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.
Other features include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a 6000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging + 50W wireless fast charging.
More details about the OnePlus 13 are expected to be released on 23 October 2024.
