ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition: Launch Date, Features, and Specifications

Nothing to launch Phone 2a Community Edition on 30 October, featuring user-designed Phosphorescence concept.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Nothing is set to launch its first Community Edition smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition, at the end of October. The Carl Pei-led brand announced on Tuesday through its X platform. The handset is the result of a six-month-long community project that began in March this year, giving users the opportunity to design a special edition of the Phone 2a.

The Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition Project saw users contribute to the design, wallpaper, packaging, and marketing campaigns of the device. The project was divided into four stages, with each stage focusing on a different aspect of the phone.

The final design, chosen from the community submissions, features a Phosphorescence concept with a green finish that glows in the dark. Wallpapers, packaging, and marketing campaigns employ a similar theme.

Also Read

Xiaomi Pad 7, Pad 7 Pro May Launch Soon: Leaked Features and Specifications

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition Launch Date

The Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition will be launched during Nothing's next quarterly update on 30 October 2024 at 4:30 pm IST.

Also Read

iQOO 13 Launch Date Leaked: Check Expected Features, Specifications, and Price

alsoRead-img

Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition: Features and Specifications

Internally, the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition is expected to remain unchanged from the standard Phone 2a. The original Phone 2a, launched earlier this year, features a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a dual 50-megapixel rear camera system, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, an IP54 rating, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

Also Read

Infinix Zero Flip Launching in India on 17 October: Features and Specifications

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Topics:  Nothing Phone 2   Nothing Phone 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×