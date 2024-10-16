Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition: Launch Date, Features, and Specifications

Nothing is set to launch its first Community Edition smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition, at the end of October. The Carl Pei-led brand announced on Tuesday through its X platform. The handset is the result of a six-month-long community project that began in March this year, giving users the opportunity to design a special edition of the Phone 2a.
The Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition Project saw users contribute to the design, wallpaper, packaging, and marketing campaigns of the device. The project was divided into four stages, with each stage focusing on a different aspect of the phone.
The final design, chosen from the community submissions, features a Phosphorescence concept with a green finish that glows in the dark. Wallpapers, packaging, and marketing campaigns employ a similar theme.
Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition Launch Date
The Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition will be launched during Nothing's next quarterly update on 30 October 2024 at 4:30 pm IST.
Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition: Features and Specifications
Internally, the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition is expected to remain unchanged from the standard Phone 2a. The original Phone 2a, launched earlier this year, features a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a dual 50-megapixel rear camera system, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, an IP54 rating, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.
