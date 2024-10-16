Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition: Launch Date, Features, and Specifications

Nothing is set to launch its first Community Edition smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition, at the end of October. The Carl Pei-led brand announced on Tuesday through its X platform. The handset is the result of a six-month-long community project that began in March this year, giving users the opportunity to design a special edition of the Phone 2a.

The Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition Project saw users contribute to the design, wallpaper, packaging, and marketing campaigns of the device. The project was divided into four stages, with each stage focusing on a different aspect of the phone.

The final design, chosen from the community submissions, features a Phosphorescence concept with a green finish that glows in the dark. Wallpapers, packaging, and marketing campaigns employ a similar theme.