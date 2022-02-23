Motorola Edge 30 Pro May Be Launched in India on 24 February

Flipkart has teased the launch of the Motorola Edge Series in India. Motorola Edge 30 Pro will most likely be released in the country at 8:00 p.m. IST on Thursday, 24 February 2022.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is the successor of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which was released in 2021.

A unique webpage has been created by e-platform Flipkart for mobile users as a teaser to the launch of Motorola Edge 30 Pro in India.

Even though the webpage does not clearly mention that it is Motorola Edge 30 Pro that's being launched, the tagline "Find Your Edge with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1" indicates that this model will release on 24 February.

The Flipkart listing has also announced that the launch will take place at 8:00 p.m. IST.