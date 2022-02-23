Motorola Edge 30 Pro May Be Launched in India on 24 February
The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is the successor of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which was released in 2021.
Flipkart has teased the launch of the Motorola Edge Series in India. Motorola Edge 30 Pro will most likely be released in the country at 8:00 p.m. IST on Thursday, 24 February 2022.
A unique webpage has been created by e-platform Flipkart for mobile users as a teaser to the launch of Motorola Edge 30 Pro in India.
Even though the webpage does not clearly mention that it is Motorola Edge 30 Pro that's being launched, the tagline "Find Your Edge with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1" indicates that this model will release on 24 February.
The Flipkart listing has also announced that the launch will take place at 8:00 p.m. IST.
Expected Price of Motorola Edge 30 Pro
Motorola Edge 30 Pro is expected to be available at Rs 49,999 in India. The price in India was reported online earlier this week.
It is also likely that various discounts will lower the cost of the phone to Rs 44,999. However, these are mere speculations as the official pricing is yet to be confirmed.
Expected Specifications of Motorola Edge 30 Pro
Online reports suggest that the features of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be similar to those of Moto Edge X30. This version might run on Android 12.
Motorola Edge 30 Pro is expected to have a 6.7-inch full-HD + OLED display and a refresh rate of 144 Hz.
Another expected specification of this Motorola Edge series model is that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The chipset might be coupled with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM.
Motorola Edge 30 Pro might have a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It is also expected to have a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
Along with these features, this model is also expected to be equipped with a 60-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The onboard storage might be up to 256 GB.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
