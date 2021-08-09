SC Refuses to Stop CCI Probe Against Amazon & Flipkart

In 2020, CCI had pointed out: “These platforms (Flipkart and Amazon) are capable of influencing prices being charged by sellers by providing several discounts as well as inventory to the sellers.”

The antitrust body had picked up elements like deep discounting, exclusive brand tie-ups, preferential listing and market duopoly as the reasons for considering a thorough investigation of business practices of both the online sellers.

CCI also alleged that e-commerce players can “gather data on consumer preferences and allegedly use them to their advantage".

By using terms like "Assured seller" and "Fulfilled" for sellers, Flipkart and Amazon respectively list their products on the first page, which is where usually people buy most of their products from. This means the non-preferred partners get left out.

Also, CCI said that the exclusive tie-ups with brands, especially smartphone brands on which these players tend to offer discounts, are preferential listings.