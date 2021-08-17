Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Launched in India: Check Price & Specifications

Motorola launched its new smartphones Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion in India on Tuesday, 17 August. These new smartphones are an addition to Motorola 'Edge' series.

Motorola Edge 20 will be available for sale on Flipkart and other leading stores from 24 August 2021. Whereas, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be available from 27 August.