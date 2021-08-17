Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Launched in India: Check Price & Specifications
Motorola launched its new smartphones Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion in India on Tuesday, 17 August. These new smartphones are an addition to Motorola 'Edge' series.
Motorola Edge 20 will be available for sale on Flipkart and other leading stores from 24 August 2021. Whereas, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be available from 27 August.
Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion: Price in India
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be available at a starting price of Rs 21,499, while Motorola Edge 20 is priced at Rs 29,999 onwards.
Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion: Specifications
Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20 will come with a 6.7-inch full-HD AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz
It will be available in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM storage variant
The smartphone will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor
Motorola Edge 20 will come with a triple-rare camera setup. It includes 108MP + 8MP + 16MP cameras. It will house a 32MP selfie camera at the front
It will be powered by a 4000mAh battery
Motorola Edge 20 will be available in two colour variants: Frosted Emerald, and Frosted Pearl
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will sport a 6.67-inch full-HD AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz
It will come in two storage variants: 6 GB + 128 GB, and 8 GB + 128 GB
The smartphone will use MediaTek Dimensity 800U Processor
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will come with a triple-rare camera setup. It includes 108MP + 8MP + 2MP cameras. It will house a 32MP selfie camera at the front
It will be powered by 5000mAh battery
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be available in 'Cyber Teal', and 'Electric Graphite' colour variants
