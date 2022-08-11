Moto Tab G62 To Be Launched in India: Launch Date, Price, Design, and Specs Here

Motorola is all set to introduce another tablet in the Indian market. After Tab G20 and Tab G70, Motorola will be launching Moto G62 in the market. This tablet will be another mid-range offering by the company. Motorola has confirmed the launch of the tablet on 17 August. The key specifications of the device include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 10.6-inch display with 2K resolution, a battery, and quad speakers.

The microsite of the Moto Tab G62 has gone live on Flipkart, and the launch of the tablet has also been confirmed on Twitter. The tablet aims to provide a seamless gaming experience to users with a special focus on entertainment.