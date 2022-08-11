Moto Tab G62 To Be Launched in India: Launch Date, Price, Design, and Specs Here
Know the price, design, features, and specs of Moto Tab G62 that will be launched on 17 August
Motorola is all set to introduce another tablet in the Indian market. After Tab G20 and Tab G70, Motorola will be launching Moto G62 in the market. This tablet will be another mid-range offering by the company. Motorola has confirmed the launch of the tablet on 17 August. The key specifications of the device include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 10.6-inch display with 2K resolution, a battery, and quad speakers.
The microsite of the Moto Tab G62 has gone live on Flipkart, and the launch of the tablet has also been confirmed on Twitter. The tablet aims to provide a seamless gaming experience to users with a special focus on entertainment.
Moto Tab G62 Launch in India: Specifications and Features
Moto Tab G62 is expected to be introduced with similar specs as the Oppo Pad Air, which was launched a couple of weeks ago. Oppo Pad Air has an octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor, backed by 6GB of LPDDR4xRAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 expandable storage up to 512GB using a microSD card slot.
The tablet features:
10.36-inch display with a 2000x1200 pixels resolution.
ColorOS 12 is based on Android 12 OS
7,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging
The Moto Tab G62 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC
Two cameras, one at the front and another at the back, respectively
8-megapixel sensor on the rear side
5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture on the back
Four speakers that have support for Dolby Atmos for a superior sound experience
Price of Moto Tab g62
The Moto Tab G62 is expected to be priced at around Rs 20,000 in India. Oppo Pad Air comes with a price tag of Rs 16,999 in India.
