Oppo Pad Air & Oppo Enco X2 Earbuds Launch Date in India: Check Details Here
The Oppo Pad Air is the first-ever tablet from the Oppo company that will be launched in India.
The chinese company, Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo Pad Air & Oppo Enco X2 Earbuds in India along with the Oppo Reno 8 series. The new Oppo Pad Air will be the first ever tablet from Oppo company in the country. All these devices have already been launched in China, therefore we might get an idea about the features and specifications.
The Oppo Enco X2 Earbuds will be an updated version of the company's already available Oppo TWS earbuds.
The availability of Oppo Pad Air & Oppo Enco X2 Earbuds in India will be made on the company's official website, online stores, offline stores, and Flipkart.
Oppo Pad Air & Oppo Enco X2 Earbuds: Official Launch Date in India
The official launch date of the new OPPO Reno 8 series is Monday, 18 July 2022, 6:00 pm . The company has also confirmed to release the Oppo Pad Air (first tablet) and Oppo Enco X2 Earbuds on the same date and time.
Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds in India: Features & Specs
Following are some the leaked features of the Oppo Enco X2 Earbuds that will be launched in India on 18 July 2022.
Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording System that will enable users to playback and record the audio whenever they want.
Latest, dynamic and advanced SuperDBEE (Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine) System. With the help of the SuperDBEE, the users can listen to their favourite music on the go.
Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification.
Active noise cancellation features along with 4000Hz width and 45dB depth.
4.0 LHDC (Low Latency High-Definition Codec).
Besides, these the other features of the Oppo Enco X2 Earbuds will be revealed on the official launch date.
Oppo Pad Air in India: Specs and Features
The Oppo Pad Air is the first tablet from the company in the country that will be officially launched in India on Monday, 18 July 2022. Following are some of the new advanced features and specifications of the device.
Display: A 10.36-inch TÜV Rheinland certified display that offers comfort to eyes under low blue light conditions.
Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.
Storage: 6GB, LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB internal storage.
Camera: 8 mp senosor based camera on the backside and 5 mp sensor camera on the front side. Both these cameras contribute to the device's awesome camera quality.
Battery: 7,100mAh along with 18W fast charging device.
Dolby Atmos sound system for awesome quality sounds.
Oppo Pad Air & Oppo Enco X2 Earbuds: Price in India
The exact price of the Oppo Pad Air & Oppo Enco X2 Earbuds in India has not been revealed yet. Users will have to wait just a few more days after which they will know what is the actual price of Oppo Pad Air & Oppo Enco X2 Earbuds in India.
