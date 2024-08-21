Moto G45 Launch Today on 21 August: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming?

The Moto G45 5G is set to launch in India today on 21 August 2024. Once launched, the handset will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The smartphone will be a new addition to the Motorola G-series. It will be available in three colors, Brilliant Green, Viva Magenta, and Brilliant Blue.

According to a teaser available on Flipkart, the upcoming handset Moto G45 will feature a vegan leather finish and will be powered by Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset. Let us check more details below.