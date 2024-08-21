Moto G45 Launch Today on 21 August: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming?

The Moto G45 5G is set to launch in India today on 21 August 2024. Once launched, the handset will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The smartphone will be a new addition to the Motorola G-series. It will be available in three colors, Brilliant Green, Viva Magenta, and Brilliant Blue.
According to a teaser available on Flipkart, the upcoming handset Moto G45 will feature a vegan leather finish and will be powered by Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset. Let us check more details below.
Moto G45 Launch Date in India
Moto G45 will be launched in India today on Wednesday, 21 August 2024.
Moto G45 Price (Expected)
The expected price of the Moto G45 is Rs 15,000, which is more affordable than the previously launched Moto G85 5G. The exact price of the device will be revealed after its launch.
Moto G45: Features and Specifications
The Moto G45 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and features a vegan leather finish. It has a boxy look with round edges and a metallic frame, similar to the G34 5G. The screen is protected with Gorilla Glass 3, and it has a 6.5-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Moto G45 5G also features a punch hole display.
The smartphone has a 50-megapixel quad-pixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It also features a 5000mAh battery capacity. The upcoming device will run on Android 14.
Moto G45 Launch Today: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming
The live streaming of the Moto G45 launch event will be available on Flipkart and the company's official website.
