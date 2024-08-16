Motorola Moto G45 5G Launch Date in India: Check Features, Specifications & More

Tech giant Motorola has confirmed the launch date of its new smartphone Moto G45 5G in India. The handset will arrive in the country on 21 August 2024 through Flipkart. Motorola Moto G45 will be available in three colors, Brilliant Green, Viva Magenta, and Brilliant Blue and has been designed to sport a vegan leather finish.
According to a dedicated microsite on Flipkart, the forthcoming Motorola Moto G45 will be powered by Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC and will be the fastest 5G phone from the company's portfolio. The device will flaunt a 6.5-inch 120Hz display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a punch-hole cutout. Let us check out more details below.
Motorola Moto G45 Launch Date in India
The Motorola Moto G45 will be launched in India on 21 August 2024 at 12 pm IST.
Motorola Moto G45 Design and Colors
The Motorola Moto G45 will flaunt a premium design and will be available in three color variants, including Brilliant Green, Viva Magenta, and Brilliant Blue.
Motorola Moto G45 Sale and Availability
Once launched, the Motorola Moto G45 will be available for sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in and other retail outlets.
Motorola Moto G45: Features and Specifications
Following are the features and specifications of upcoming Motorola Moto G45.
Display: A 6.5-inch 120Hz display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a punch-hole cutout.
Processor: Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC and supports 13 5G bands.
Storage: 8GB RAM and 128GB storage module.
Camera: The phone's rear camera setup includes a 50MP quad pixel main camera and a 2MP depth sensor.
Battery: 5,000 mAh (leaked).
Other Features: Dolby Atmos, Hi-Fi Audio, Smart Connect features, side-mounted fingerprint reader, face unlock, built-in Security Scan feature, and more.
