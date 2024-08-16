Motorola Moto G45 5G Launch Date in India: Check Features, Specifications & More

Tech giant Motorola has confirmed the launch date of its new smartphone Moto G45 5G in India. The handset will arrive in the country on 21 August 2024 through Flipkart. Motorola Moto G45 will be available in three colors, Brilliant Green, Viva Magenta, and Brilliant Blue and has been designed to sport a vegan leather finish.

According to a dedicated microsite on Flipkart, the forthcoming Motorola Moto G45 will be powered by Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC and will be the fastest 5G phone from the company's portfolio. The device will flaunt a 6.5-inch 120Hz display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a punch-hole cutout. Let us check out more details below.