Meta Allowed Inflammatory Ads To Go Live Despite EC's Silence Period: Report

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in full swing, new research suggests that Meta did not proactively block ads vilifying Muslims and inciting communal violence from being published on its platform.

A report by corporate accountability group Ekō and India Civil Watch International states that 14 "highly inflammatory" ads were approved by the big tech platform ahead of Phases 3 and 4 of the seven-round general elections.

"These ads called for violent uprisings targeting Muslim minorities, disseminated blatant disinformation exploiting communal or religious conspiracy theories prevalent in India's political landscape, and incited violence through Hindu supremacist narratives," the report claimed.