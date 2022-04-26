ADVERTISEMENT

'Singular Solution', 'Toxic': From Dorsey to Amnesty, Views on Musk-Twitter Deal

"Two words: toxic twitter", Amnesty International tweeted.

The Quint
Published
World
2 min read
'Singular Solution', 'Toxic': From Dorsey to Amnesty, Views on Musk-Twitter Deal
i

With Tesla CEO Elon Musk striking a $44 billion deal to fully acquire Twitter, the CEO of the web platform, Parag Agrawal, expressed that he is 'deeply proud' of his teams and 'inspired' by the work to be done. Meanwhile, Amnesty International decried the imminent acquisition, calling it 'toxic.'

"Two words: toxic twitter", the organisation tweeted.

Once Musk's deal is implemented, the social media network will be turned into a privately held company. The billionaire had taken to Twitter to say that he hoped even his worst critics would remain on the platform.

'Elon is the Singular Solution I Trust': Jack Dorsey, Parag Agrawal Extend Support

The former CEO of the social networking site, Jack Dorsey, also posted a tweet thread voicing his support of the deal.

"In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness," Dorsey wrote.

Dorsey went on to thank Musk and Parag Agrawal, and added that he believes that the move is the 'right path'.

Saying that he 'loves Twitter', the erstwhile Twitter employee said that it is the "closest thing we have to a global consciousness."

Echoing this belief, Agrawal, too, took to Twitter to say:

Billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also weighed in on the billion-dollar deal and responded to a tweet considering the possibility of China's increased role in regulating the platform.

In a second tweet, Bezos wrote: "My own answer to this question is probably not. The more likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship at Twitter."

Hailing Musk, he added that the SpaceX chief engineer is 'extremely good at navigating this kind of complexity.'

Also Read

Musk Won’t Have a Board To Watch Him When Twitter Goes Private: Does It Matter?

Musk Won’t Have a Board To Watch Him When Twitter Goes Private: Does It Matter?
ADVERTISEMENT

'Time of Discomfort & Uncertainty': Twitter Employee, Amnesty Offer Skepticism

The Director of Technology and Human Rights at Amnesty International USA, Michael Kleinman, meanwhile indicated that the human rights organisation will continue to be "concerned with any steps that Twitter might take to erode enforcement of the policies and mechanisms designed to protect users."

Underlining that the platform has continually failed to monitor hate speech and 'protect human rights', the Amnesty statement added:

"The last thing we need is a Twitter that willfully turns a blind eye to violent and abusive speech against users, particularly those most disproportionately impacted, including women, non-binary persons, and others.”

Twitter employee Edward Perez also stated that it is a"time of genuine discomfort and uncertainty."

"Most of us believe deeply that Twitter is much more than a tech platform; we have a deep responsibility to society. I hope our new owner gets that," Perez added.

Also Read

'Good Man, But...': Trump Says No to Twitter Return Even As Elon Musk Takes Over

'Good Man, But...': Trump Says No to Twitter Return Even As Elon Musk Takes Over

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×