'Singular Solution', 'Toxic': From Dorsey to Amnesty, Views on Musk-Twitter Deal
"Two words: toxic twitter", Amnesty International tweeted.
With Tesla CEO Elon Musk striking a $44 billion deal to fully acquire Twitter, the CEO of the web platform, Parag Agrawal, expressed that he is 'deeply proud' of his teams and 'inspired' by the work to be done. Meanwhile, Amnesty International decried the imminent acquisition, calling it 'toxic.'
Once Musk's deal is implemented, the social media network will be turned into a privately held company. The billionaire had taken to Twitter to say that he hoped even his worst critics would remain on the platform.
'Elon is the Singular Solution I Trust': Jack Dorsey, Parag Agrawal Extend Support
The former CEO of the social networking site, Jack Dorsey, also posted a tweet thread voicing his support of the deal.
"In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness," Dorsey wrote.
Dorsey went on to thank Musk and Parag Agrawal, and added that he believes that the move is the 'right path'.
Saying that he 'loves Twitter', the erstwhile Twitter employee said that it is the "closest thing we have to a global consciousness."
Echoing this belief, Agrawal, too, took to Twitter to say:
Billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also weighed in on the billion-dollar deal and responded to a tweet considering the possibility of China's increased role in regulating the platform.
In a second tweet, Bezos wrote: "My own answer to this question is probably not. The more likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship at Twitter."
Hailing Musk, he added that the SpaceX chief engineer is 'extremely good at navigating this kind of complexity.'
'Time of Discomfort & Uncertainty': Twitter Employee, Amnesty Offer Skepticism
The Director of Technology and Human Rights at Amnesty International USA, Michael Kleinman, meanwhile indicated that the human rights organisation will continue to be "concerned with any steps that Twitter might take to erode enforcement of the policies and mechanisms designed to protect users."
Underlining that the platform has continually failed to monitor hate speech and 'protect human rights', the Amnesty statement added:
"The last thing we need is a Twitter that willfully turns a blind eye to violent and abusive speech against users, particularly those most disproportionately impacted, including women, non-binary persons, and others.”
Twitter employee Edward Perez also stated that it is a"time of genuine discomfort and uncertainty."
"Most of us believe deeply that Twitter is much more than a tech platform; we have a deep responsibility to society. I hope our new owner gets that," Perez added.
