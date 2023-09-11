KTM 390 Duke Launched in India; Check Price, Design & Other Specifications

KTM has launched the new 390 Duke in the Indian market for Rs 3.11 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested buyers can now book the vehicle at Rs 4,499 on KTM's official website and deliveries will also begin soon.

The new KTM 390 Duke will have a number of new designs and additional improvements like a larger engine, and a more solid and muscular stance because of the enormous tank shrouds. KTM has also introduced the 250 Duke for Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom) which offers several improvements over the previous model and is similar to the new 390 Duke.