KTM 390 Duke Launched in India; Check Price, Design & Other Specifications

KTM has launched the new 390 Duke in the Indian market for Rs 3.11 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested buyers can now book the vehicle at Rs 4,499 on KTM's official website and deliveries will also begin soon.
The new KTM 390 Duke will have a number of new designs and additional improvements like a larger engine, and a more solid and muscular stance because of the enormous tank shrouds. KTM has also introduced the 250 Duke for Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom) which offers several improvements over the previous model and is similar to the new 390 Duke.
KTM 390 Duke: Price
The new KTM 390 Duke will be available at a cost of Rs 13,000 more than the current model. that makes it Rs 3.11 lakh (ex-showroom).
KTM 390 Duke: Design, Hardware & Specs
The new 390 Duke has an LED headlight and DRLs in the style of a boomerang
In the new KTM bike, the fuel tank shrouds are more noticeable
The manufacturer has modified the tank's design and has given the bike a more powerful look than before.
The bike will be available in colors like Atlantic Blue and Electronic Orange Metallic
The new KTM Duke 390 will have a bigger, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 399cc engine.
The engine will have a six-speed transmission that produces 44.25bhp and 39Nm.
The vehicle also has a slipper clutch and quick-shifter features
The other rider aids in the bike include a five-inch TFT, launch control, and riding modes like Street, Rain, and Track. Turn-by-turn instructions, smartphone connectivity, call, and music control are also available.
The 390 Duke has a new steel trellis structure with powder coating.
It sports a set of 33mm USD front forks with adjustable compression and rebound
The bike also has a mono-shock with adjustable preload and rebound, handling the suspension responsibilities.
The new motorcycle has a dual-channel, cornering, and Supermoto ABS along with a new 320mm front disc and 240mm rear disc for brakes.
The streetfighter comes with 17-inch alloy wheels covered with Michelin tires.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)