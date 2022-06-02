Kia EV6 Launched in India: Check Specifications and Price in India

Kia EV6 car has been launched in two trims in India: GT-Line and GT-Line (AWD).

The GT-Line variant of Kia EV 6 will be available at a starting price of Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the GT-Line (AWD) trim is priced at Rs 64.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Globally, Kia EV6 was launched in five different trims.