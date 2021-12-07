ADVERTISEMENT

Jio Hikes Price of Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans: Check Details

Jio Disney+ Hotstar plans were launched in late August 2021.

After price hike of prepaid tariffs, telecom giant Jio has now announced the updated price of its Jio Disney+ Hotstar plans.

Jio Disney+ Hotstar plans were launched in late August 2021. The company offers one year Disney+ Hotstar subscription (worth Rs 499) with these plans.

Here are the price details of revised Jio Disney+ Hotstar plans.

Jio Disney+ Hotstar Plans

Rs 601

  • Validity: 28 days

  • 90 GB; 3 GB per day + 6 GB

  • Unlimited voice calling

  • 100 SMS/day

  • 1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription

Rs 799

  • Validity: 56 days

  • 112 GB; 2 GB per day

  • Unlimited voice calling

  • 100 SMS/day

  • 1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription

Rs 1066

  • Validity: 84 days

  • 173 GB; 2 GB per day + 5 GB

  • Unlimited voice calling

  • 100 SMS/day

  • 1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription

Rs 3119

  • Validity: 365 days

  • 740 GB; 2 GB per day + 10 GB

  • Unlimited voice calling

  • 100 SMS/day

  • 1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription

Rs 659

  • Validity: 56 days

  • 84 GB; 1.5 GB per day + 10 GB

  • Voice: NA

  • SMS: NA

  • 1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription

Along with Disney+ Hotstar, users will also get access to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Jio, from 1 December 2021, also implement the price hike of up to 21 percent on its prepaid plans.

For more details about revised plans, you can check the official website of Jio.

