Jio Launches Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans: Check Details

Jio is offering four Disney+ Hotstar plans: Rs 499, Rs 666, Rs 888, and Rs 2,599.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here are all the details about Jio Disney+ Hotstar plans</p></div>
Reliance owned Jio has announced new Disney+ Hotstar plans for its customers. The telecom giant is offering one year mobile subscription of Disney+ Hotstar with these new prepaid plans.

"Jio, in partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, provides one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar (Rs 499) at no extra cost, to its prepaid users. Customers can choose from various Jio recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription (worth Rs 499)," reads Jio's official website.

Jio Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans

Rs 499

  • Validity: 28 days

  • 90 GB; 3 GB per day + 6 GB

  • Unlimited voice calling

  • 100 SMS/day

  • 1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription

Rs 666

  • Validity: 56 days

  • 112 GB; 2 GB per day

  • Unlimited voice calling

  • 100 SMS/day

  • 1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription

Rs 888

  • Validity: 84 days

  • 173 GB; 2 GB per day + 5 GB

  • Unlimited voice calling

  • 100 SMS/day

  • 1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription

Rs 2599

  • Validity: 365 days

  • 740 GB; 2 GB per day + 10 GB

  • Unlimited voice calling

  • 100 SMS/day

  • 1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription

The company will also provide access to Jio apps with above mentioned plans. These include JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Jio also offers subscriptions of various OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar with 'JioPostPaid Plus' plans. Company offers plans of Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999, and Rs 1,499. Jio PostPaid Plus plans were launched last year in September.

