Reliance Jio Hikes Price of Prepaid Tariff Plans, Check New Prepaid Plans

Jio will implement a price hike of up to 21 percent on its prepaid plans from 1 December 2021.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans Price hike</p></div>
Reliance Jio on Sunday, 28 November, announced a increase in price of its prepaid tariff plans. Recently, Airtel and VI also announced a price hike in their prepaid tariffs.

"In line with its commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry, where every Indian is empowered with a true digital life, Jio today announced its new unlimited plans. These plans will provide the best value in the industry," reads the official statement released by Reliance Jio.

Jio will implement a price hike of up to 21 percent on its prepaid plans from 1 December 2021.
Reliance Jio New Prepaid Tariff Plans

Jio Phone Plan

  • Rs 75 plan updated to Rs 91

Unlimited Plans (Unlimited Voice & Data)

  • Rs 129 plan updated to Rs 155

  • Rs 149 plan updated to Rs 179

  • Rs 199 plan updated to Rs 239

  • Rs 249 plan updated to Rs 299

  • Rs 399 plan updated to Rs 479

  • Rs 444 plan updated to Rs 533

  • Rs 329 plan updated to Rs 395

  • Rs 555 plan updated to Rs 666

  • Rs 599 plan updated to Rs 719

  • Rs 1299 plan updated to Rs 1599

  • Rs 2399 plan updated to Rs 2879

Data Add-ons

  • Rs 51 plan updated to Rs 61

  • Rs 101 plan updated to Rs 121

  • Rs 251 plan updated to Rs 301

For more details about validity and benefits of new Jio prepaid plans, visit the official website of Jio.

