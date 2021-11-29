Reliance Jio Hikes Price of Prepaid Tariff Plans, Check New Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio on Sunday, 28 November, announced a increase in price of its prepaid tariff plans. Recently, Airtel and VI also announced a price hike in their prepaid tariffs.

"In line with its commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry, where every Indian is empowered with a true digital life, Jio today announced its new unlimited plans. These plans will provide the best value in the industry," reads the official statement released by Reliance Jio.