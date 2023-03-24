iQOO Z7x 5G Most Likely to be Launched in April; Expected Price, Specs Here

iQOO is all set to launch the iQOO Z7x smartphone in India along with the iQOO Z7 and they together are the successor of iQOO Z6. This is not the debut launch of the iQOO Z7 series because it has been launched in China earlier this week. Thus we are here with the India launch timeline and expected price range of the phone along with the leaked specs.

As per the reports there are chances that the iQOO Z7x might be rebranded as iQOO Z7 Pro when it is launched in India. The handset will come with 5G network support and a decent hardware specifications. The large 6,000mAh battery is the highlight of the smartphone.

Without further delay, let's get to the launch date, expected price, and specs of the iQOO Z7x.