iQOO Z7x 5G Most Likely to be Launched in April; Expected Price, Specs Here
iQOO Z7X 5G is expected to be the successor of the iQOO Z6 series. Check launch date in India, specs, and price
iQOO is all set to launch the iQOO Z7x smartphone in India along with the iQOO Z7 and they together are the successor of iQOO Z6. This is not the debut launch of the iQOO Z7 series because it has been launched in China earlier this week. Thus we are here with the India launch timeline and expected price range of the phone along with the leaked specs.
As per the reports there are chances that the iQOO Z7x might be rebranded as iQOO Z7 Pro when it is launched in India. The handset will come with 5G network support and a decent hardware specifications. The large 6,000mAh battery is the highlight of the smartphone.
Without further delay, let's get to the launch date, expected price, and specs of the iQOO Z7x.
iQOO Z7x Launch Date in India
iQOO Z7x is expected to be launched in April in India though the exact date has not been revealed yet.
iQOO Z7x Price in India
As per the reports, the iQOO Z7x is expected to be priced lower than the iQOO Z7 whose range begins with Rs 18,999.
The iQOO Z7x can be expected to be between Rs 14,000 and Rs 16,000 in India with three RAM and storage variants.
iQOO Z7x Expected Specifications
The iQOO Z7x has a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with 2388×1080 pixels resolution
The smartphone will have a 120Hz variable refresh rate with 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 480 nits peak brightness.
The smartphone will have various connectivity options like 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.
The mobile star feature is its 6,000mAh battery with support of 80W fast charging. The battery lasts more than a single day.
The phone runs on the latest Android 13 with OriginOS 3 custom skin out of the box.
The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 coupled with Adreno 619L GPU for graphics. T
he chipset is aided by 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage which can be expanded by a microSD card.
The iQOO Z7x has a 50MP primary camera with an LED flash and a 2MP depth sensor.
The 8MP snapper on the front will be useful for selfies and video chats.
The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.
