iQOO Z7 5G, Realme 10T 5G & Realme C55 Launch on 21 March: Features and Specs
iQOO Z7 5G, Realme 10T 5G & Realme C55 Launch Date Tomorrow. Check features, specs, and price.
The three most awaited smartphones - iQOO Z7 5G, Realme 10T 5G, and Realme C55 will be officially launched tomorrow on 21 March 2023. Ahead of its official launch, the company has unveiled some features and specification of the iQOO Z7 5G.
The iQoo Z7 5G will be available in the country in two storage configurations inlciuding 6GB of RAM + 128GB of internal storage; and 8GB of RAM + 128GB of internal storage.
The price of the iQoo Z7 5G (6GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) will be Rs 18,999 while as the price of iQoo Z7 5G (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) in India will be Rs 19,999.
Let us read about the features, specifications, and price of iQOO Z7 5G, Realme 10T 5G, and Realme C55.
iQOO Z7 5G: Features and Specifications
iQOO will be launched in India on 21 March 2023. Here is the list of features and specifications.
A 6.38-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display along with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, and a peak brightness level of 1300 nits.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC.
The smartphone device will run on Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.
The device will be equipped with a dual camera set up including a 64 MP main camera long with a optical image stabilisation (OIS) capability. The camera system is expected to have a capability for 30fps 4K video recording.
The smartphone is likely to arrive in two color variants including Pacific Night and Norway Blue.
The device may be packed with a 5,000mAh battery.
Realme 10T 5G: Key Features, Specification and Price
A new smartphone Realme 10T 5G will soon be added to the Realme 10 Series. According to Realme Thailand's official Facebook page, the Realme 10T 5G smartphone will be launched on 21 March 2023.
Following is the list of key features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone Realme 10T 5G.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.
Internal storage of 256GB.
The refresh rate of display will be 90Hz.
The smartphone may be available in black and blue variants.
The device may be equipped with a triple camera system including a 50 megapixel primary sensor.
For authentication purposes, there will be a side mounted fingerprint scanner.
The price of Realme 10T 5G has not been revealed by the company yet.
Realme C55 4G: Features, Specifications, and Price
Realme C55 4G will be launched in India on 21 March 2023 at 12:30 pm. Check out the list of expected features, and specifications below.
A punch-hole display with a noticeable chin.
A 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.
A 5,000mAh battery along with 33W fast charging capability.
64 megapixel main camera along with a 2 megapixel depth lens. An 8 megapixel front camera for video calling and selfies.
Powered by MediaTek Helio G88 chipset .
The phone will be shipped with Android 13-based Realme UI.
A side mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.
Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C connection for charging.
The price of Realme C55 is expected Rs 13,300 for the base 6GB+128GB variant, Rs 16,000) for the 8GB+256GB model.
