iQOO Z7 5G, Realme 10T 5G & Realme C55 Launch on 21 March: Features and Specs

The three most awaited smartphones - iQOO Z7 5G, Realme 10T 5G, and Realme C55 will be officially launched tomorrow on 21 March 2023. Ahead of its official launch, the company has unveiled some features and specification of the iQOO Z7 5G.

The iQoo Z7 5G will be available in the country in two storage configurations inlciuding 6GB of RAM + 128GB of internal storage; and 8GB of RAM + 128GB of internal storage.

The price of the iQoo Z7 5G (6GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) will be Rs 18,999 while as the price of iQoo Z7 5G (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) in India will be Rs 19,999.

Let us read about the features, specifications, and price of iQOO Z7 5G, Realme 10T 5G, and Realme C55.