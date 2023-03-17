Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Launched; Check Price & Full Specs Here

1. These new models of Samsung will come with Super AMOLED displays that offer a 120Hz refresh rate and are powered by octa-core processors.

2. Both smartphones run on Android 13 and have the new One UI 5.1 interface.

3. Both the smartphones are available in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Violet colour options.

4. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G come with dual SIM (nano) support

5. Samsung is expected to provide four generations of OS upgrades and 28 years of security updates for both devices.

6. The phones feature Super AMOLED displays with full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

7. The displays are equipped with vision booster support to enhance visibility under sunlight.

8. The Galaxy A54 5G sports a 6.4-inch display, while the Galaxy A34 5G has a slightly larger 6.6-inch screen.

9. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G come with triple rear camera units that are accompanied by an LED flash.